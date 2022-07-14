Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 8,294 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,178,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,826,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,827. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

