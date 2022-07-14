Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,584 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $345.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.