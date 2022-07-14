Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,041,000 after acquiring an additional 262,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 591,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,801,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.78. 2,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

