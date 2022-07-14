Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 113,209 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after buying an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after buying an additional 266,861 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 121,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,731,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after buying an additional 357,857 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 102,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,315. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.31.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

