Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,238,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.56. The company had a trading volume of 262,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,981. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.