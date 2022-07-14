Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

