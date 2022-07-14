Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.61

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 166492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$813.99 million and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)
