Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,814,000 after buying an additional 4,400,699 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after buying an additional 606,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 677,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after buying an additional 499,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 827,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after buying an additional 411,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,145. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.