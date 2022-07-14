Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.3% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 24,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $61.81. 323,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.