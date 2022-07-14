Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 39,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 222,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 74,679 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335,426. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.