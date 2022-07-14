Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Federated Hermes worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,998 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FHI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 51,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,503. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

