Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in VMware by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in VMware by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in VMware by 2.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $108.83. 70,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average is $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

