Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $44.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.
ALLY opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.