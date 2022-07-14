Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $44.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

ALLY opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

