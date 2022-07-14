Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.40. 130,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,512. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 212,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

