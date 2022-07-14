Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) vs. Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Critical Contrast

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -90.08% -10.37% -9.02% Timberline Resources N/A -29.89% -28.76%

This table compares Alexco Resource and Timberline Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $17.16 million 3.88 -$2.51 million ($0.11) -3.72 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -4.81

Alexco Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexco Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alexco Resource and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexco Resource currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 694.23%. Given Alexco Resource’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alexco Resource is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Alexco Resource beats Timberline Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Timberline Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

