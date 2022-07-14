Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. 88,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,939,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.