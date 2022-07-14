Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 3,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 171,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several research firms have commented on AKYA. BTIG Research began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.