Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.5% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 320,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,041. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81.

