Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,724,977. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.227 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

