Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,445 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.11% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMO. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 128,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDMO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.73.

