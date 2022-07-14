Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

