Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 1.16% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FQAL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,170. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

