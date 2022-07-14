Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 2.7% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 66,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

