Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $547,860,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.70. The company had a trading volume of 54,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

