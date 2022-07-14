AHL Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 135,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,896. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

