Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 272,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

