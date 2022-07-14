Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt makes up approximately 1.1% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,075,000 after purchasing an additional 85,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 864,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 471,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,333. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $50.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

