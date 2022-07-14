Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $14.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $506.73. 98,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. The firm has a market cap of $224.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $472.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.