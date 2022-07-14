Aeron Trading Up 5.2% This Week (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $158,905.77 and approximately $19,976.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

