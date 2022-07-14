AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 8,798 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 863,732 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $49,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 648,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays cut their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

PHM stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,167. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

