AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 3,093 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.95. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

