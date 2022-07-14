AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,052 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,457. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.90.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

