AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Decreases Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

WESCO International stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,484. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.80 and a 1-year high of $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.14.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.