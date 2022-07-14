Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.97.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.32. 1,754,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,848,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.