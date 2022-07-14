Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 244.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.97.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.91. 1,343,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,848,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

