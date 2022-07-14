Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.98. 48,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $172.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.