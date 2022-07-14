Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,652.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.24 or 0.05782456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00026417 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00248582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00648321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00071475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00501996 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.