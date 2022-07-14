ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.05.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.