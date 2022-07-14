Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 98,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,831,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $4.88 on Thursday, reaching $267.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,185. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.47. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

