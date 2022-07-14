Accel Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 838,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 352,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,315. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.