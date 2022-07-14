Accel Wealth Management Sells 783 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 115,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,310. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.