Accel Wealth Management Sells 357 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.79. The stock had a trading volume of 80,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,078. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

