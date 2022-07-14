Accel Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 1.6% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,660,000 after purchasing an additional 330,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,082,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 193,536 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 370,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 3,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,862. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

