Accel Wealth Management Has $890,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $97.17.

