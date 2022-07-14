Accel Wealth Management Has $688,000 Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 52,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 146,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000.

Shares of BUG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 6,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,654. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

