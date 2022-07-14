Accel Wealth Management Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 991,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $108.39. 94,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.27. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.