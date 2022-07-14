Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 702.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,652.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,026 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter.

RYLD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

