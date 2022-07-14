Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded down $40.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,131.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,621. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,210.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,351.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

