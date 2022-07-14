Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $481.58. The company had a trading volume of 39,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $533.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.80. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $457.59 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

