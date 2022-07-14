Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 851 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 210,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

